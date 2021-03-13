Local motorcycle club gives back to veterans at transitional shelter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Members of the local Rough Riders Motorcycle Club (RRMC) made a $500 donation on Saturday to veterans at the local Transitional Living Center.

The center houses close to two dozen veterans who are currently in the process of achieving self-sufficiency.

“The fact that we have so many veterans that are in need, these veterans gave so much to our country and our local area,” said Julio Ortiz, a RRMC member. “So we are just trying to do our part to give back to them.”

Gene Roberts, director of the Veterans’ Programs at the Center, said that all donations help. The need often comes in the form of socks or hygiene products and that any donations are appreciated.

Roberts added that these organizations give so much more to the residents of the program than just a donation.

“There is no way to put a value on the community here in El Paso, specifically, we have a number of organizations and a lot of them are motorcycle clubs just like the Rough Riders,” Roberts said. “They bring us turkeys during Thanksgiving and Christmas and they give the guys who are my class, my residents, a sense of normalcy. And a sense of belonging in a time in their lives where they don’t belong.”

The motorcycle club added that they support veteran causes, POW/MIA issues and work to raise awareness about veterans and the challenges they face in our community.

“During this time, I know it is hard on everybody, but take a few minutes to thank a veteran,” Ortiz urged the community.

The motorcycle club is holding its 16th Annual Veterans Run in Oro Grande, N.M., on Sunday. The proceeds will be used to support veterans.

“Every year we use it to buy turkeys and distribute to local veterans,” Ortiz said, adding that hey donate to other organizations in the community. “The Guillen Veteran Home, the women’s battered shelter and the children’s shelter.”

The Hueco Chapter Rough Riders Motorcycle Club’s Vets Run is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with a starting location at My Place Bar, Highway 54 in Oro Grande, N.M., for a fee of $10 per person.