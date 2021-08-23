El Paso man accused of breaking into home, kidnapping woman

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old man identified as Angel Elias, has taken into custody after forcing himself into a home and abducting a woman.

According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies, they were dispatched to the 19000 block of Tornillo, on Friday in reference to a kidnapping. The woman was found nearby with minor injuries.

Police said Elias also stole property from the home as he was leaving.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $100,000 bond.

