Local leaders call for Sam Morgan’s resignation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two Texas State Representatives along with Congresswoman Veronica Escobar issued an open letter to City Council Saturday, calling for the resignation of City Representative Sam Morgan following his October 4 arrest on domestic violence charges.

Dr. Mary Gonzalez, Lina Ortega, and Escobar sent the letter stating that “it is crucial that elected officials have a zero-tolerance policy towards this behavior.”

The behavior they are referring to is an October 4 incident at Morgan’s Northeast El Paso home where he is accused of slapping his wife and retreating to an upstairs bedroom.

According to the police affidavit, Morgan refused to exit the bedroom and officers heard the racking of an “unknown type of firearm.” Morgan eventually exited the room with a gun in his waistband and he was arrested by officers, the affidavit said.

The police affidavit also included the allegation that Morgan was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Six days later, on October 10, Morgan’s wife filed for divorce in El Paso County Court. Public court records show the couple has one child under the age of 18, it is unclear if they were home at the time of the alleged incident.

Morgan represents District 4, covering most of Northeast El Paso. He is a retired Army Veteran and licensed firearm instructor.

The arrest was addressed during last Tuesday’s City Council meeting where City Attorneys determined there was no cause to remove Morgan from City Council, pending the outcome of the criminal charges against him.

“The case with Rep. Dr. Sam Morgan is currently being investigated by law enforcement. Dr. Morgan must be afforded due process and the City will not speculate on any possible or future actions prior to the completion of law enforcement’s investigation,” City Attorney Karla Neiman said earlier this week.

The state leaders noted the October 1 City Council proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to current City Ordinances, under Article II, Section 2.1, any elected City official shall be subject to removal from office if that official is convicted of any felony, or of a misdemeanor involving moral turpitude.

Morgan’s charge is considered a misdemeanor, he has not been tried or convicted in a court of law.