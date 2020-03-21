Local Italian restaurant owner worries about family in Italy facing COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–While big stores are getting filled with shoppers, smaller local businesses say they’re seeing the opposite.

Local restaurants try to keep the business coming after the governor Greg Abbott’s executive order closed them as a COVID-19 precaution.

Italian restaurant, Trattoria Bella Sera, sits empty now due to this order.

The owner, Guliana Leardini, fears she soon won’t be able to pay her employees or continue business altogether.

“I don’t know what to expect I hope there are some funds small businesses we’ll see I think its just a time to wait and see what they’re going to help us with how much its going to be and if that’s sufficient,” Leardini said.

However, besides the business, it’s her family back home in Italy that worries Leardini most.

“I have a brother he’s 77 he lives in Milan, which is one of the hardest areas,” Leardini said.

Italy, now faces the largest daily death toll since COVID-19 emerged. The restaurant owner says her cousin is now infected.

“Right now he’s in the process of going through the coronavirus,” Leardini said.

She said the deaths continue counting in her hometown of Verona despite a nationwide lockdown.

“Whoever doesn’t need medical care they don’t get it you know the situation is terrible,” Leardini said.

Although Leardini recognizes the United States hasn’t reached that point, she has a message for El Pasoans.

“We need to look at other countries to see what is our future, what happened in Italy now is going to be our future okay, if we don’t take care of ourselves its going to be our future,” Leardini said.

The restaurant owner encourages people to stay home, but she said she will offer to-go and delivery options only at Trattoria Bella Sera.

The restaurant will be open for orders from noon-7 p.m. everyday until the executive order lifts in April.