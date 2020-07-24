Local homebuilder donates hundreds of meals to support healthcare workers at Hospitals of Providence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A homebuilder in the El Paso area donated more than 800 meals to healthcare workers at the Hospitals of Providence.

Hakes Brothers donated 825 meals to healthcare workers by allocating thousands of dollars to nearby eateries and food providers, the company announced on Friday.

“It’s the least we can do for our unsung heroes who often go unrecognized,” said Jessica Tolman, Sales and Marketing Director of Hakes Brothers, Rio Grande. “Our hope is that, through this small gesture, we are able to, at least for a moment, alleviate some of the ongoing challenges our community is facing.”

The organization said the donation was made possible through partnerships with the El Paso Community Foundation and Feed the Frontline, El Paso.

“The physical well-being and emotional resilience of healthcare workers are key components of maintaining essential healthcare services during the coronavirus outbreak,” said Vanessa Martinez, Director of Feed the Frontline, El Paso.

Organizers also said the partnership helps to benefit the local economy by supporting local restaurants that provide meals.

“The pandemic has driven a large part of the service industry into a forced hibernation and the program’s business partnerships also help in this regard,” said Martinez.

“Thank you to Hakes Brothers and Feed the Frontline for taking the time to recognize the work of our healthcare team,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Group Chief Executive Officer for The Hospitals of Providence. “We are so appreciative of this kind gesture as it truly makes a difference to our team members and gives them a moment to pause and enjoy a warm meal.”









