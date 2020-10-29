Local health officials urge the community to get flu shot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso health officials continue to urge El Pasoans to get their flu shot.

The City of El Paso’s Department of Public Health is offering free flu vaccinations for everyone 6 months and older at no cost. No appointments are needed.

The City of El Paso offers various locations across the city making it convenient for you to get your free flu shot.

East Side

301 George Perry

Starting Oct. 5th | Monday – Saturday
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West Side

7400 High Ridge Dr.

Starting Oct. 5th | Monday – Saturday
8 a.m. to 2 pm.

You can check out a full list of locations by clicking here.

