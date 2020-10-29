Local health officials urge the community to get flu shot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- From the start of the pandemic, El Paso was nowhere near being considered an "epicenter" for COVID-19. As more people become infected, local doctors are keeping an eye on their symptoms and medical treatments.

Chief of Infectious Diseases at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Dr. Armando Meza told KTSM as of right now, there is enough treatment to care for COVID patients. However, the medical facilities that hold on to these treatments are running out of space and health services.

"The medications really are available out there for those patients who need it, we just need to make sure we can match the facilities where those services are provided," Dr. Meza shared.

Dr. Meza added that the surge of infection we're seeing right now shows more numbers of people who have never been exposed to the virus and they're being exposed in a short time period.

As far as COVID symptoms in newer patients, there hasn't been a drastic change.