Local health network offers comprehensive epilepsy care for Borderland

Procedure gives information about the patient's risk for seizures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso is now offering comprehensive epilepsy care for Borderland residents.

The Department of Neurology is offering electroencephalogram or EEG services. The procedure records brain electrical activity and is non-invasive via electrodes placed on the head for short or prolonged periods of time.

This procedure gives information about the patient’s risk for seizures.

“The actual procedure lasts one to two hours, during which we record the brain activity to see if there is any abnormal sparks, which can tell us if you are predisposed to epilepsy,” said Dr. Sushma Reddy Yerram.

Texas Tech Physicians El Paso said it is the only regional health network to offer the procedure.