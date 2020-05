EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Coliseum will host a drive-in style movie theater in June.

It’s being put together along with C&G Entertainment who said on Instagram that they were working with their team to bring a “dope” drive-in to El Paso.

The group has not announced what movies they’ll be showing, but said they’ll make an announcement soon.

You can follow C&G Entertainment on their Facebook and Instagram for more updates.