Local garden open house, rummage sale set for Saturday in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Community members have another family-oriented event this to enjoy this Saturday with a lot to offer.



The Mustard Seed Café and Amigo’s Garden is set to host the event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 201 E. Sunset Rd which will feature a garden open house, rummage sale with a variety of food trucks and activities for the whole family.



The event is in part of the organization’s mission and efforts to welcome the El Paso community with open arms, and bring a spirit of love and comradery.



You can support the Mustard Seed this Saturday and pay a visit to the garden, meet new friends, and bring back a new household gem.

