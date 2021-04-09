Local furniture maker flourishes after the pandemic

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A local company making furniture is growing strong amid the pandemic.

Out of the wood works, the pandemic came and swept away his plans. Jorge Aguillera quit his job last year in January to start a business that refurbishes thrifted furniture.

“We were thinking okay, what are we going to do now. That’s when we came with the idea of making our own designs, okay there’s no furniture pieces so we can start making them.” said owner of 3Ft Furniture, Jorge Aguilerra.

His own line of record player cabinets, shelves, and TV stands blew up once he started an Etsy store.

“We used to refurbish the old furniture pieces literally outside the apartment on the floor with a cardboard piece because I didn’t want to paint the floor.” added Aguilerra.

Now his company, Thrift, has come a long way from selling only local. Aguilerra now moved into a warehouse to be able to fulfill shipments also hiring two employees. “And our plan is to give jobs to El Paso people, that’s like one of our main goals.”

Third shift has now shipped to all fifty states in the country and soon they will start shipping worldwide. Jorge says ‘to knock on wood’ because everything is possible if you want it hard enough

“All you have to do is have a mindset that you want to do something and that’s it, just go for it.”

You can find their furniture on their Etsy store, Amazon Handmade and Instagram page 3ft_furniture.