EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each week, 19-year-old George Farah, owner of Roadrunner Pizza, uses the food donated by El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to give back to his community.

Farah uses the groceries donated by El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to feed the soldiers, National Guard, and the staff each Thursday.

“They provide us a meal to eat for lunch and we could not be more grateful for it,” said Jackie Bracamontes, supervisor for the Westside location of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. “ It’s an amazing feeling.”

Despite managing the pandemic, Roadrunner Pizza tells KTSM they’re blessed to be able to help give back to those men and women in uniform. Fahah acquired the family business that’s been in the community for 20 years after his father had a stroke.

Between attending college and being the proud owner of a pizzeria, Farah has made no excuses when it comes to his charitable work.

This wasn’t a one time deal, Farrah donates ten pizzas a week and the kind gesture has not gone unnoticed at the food bank.

“The smallest things make people’s days it really does”, said Bracamontes.

There’s nothing better than people helping people during these times.

If you would like to donate, your $1 equals up to 7 meals to someone who is hungry.

Visit https://elpasoansfightinghunger.org/donate to help a family in need.