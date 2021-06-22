Local food bank initiates ‘Humanitarian Effort Donation Campaign’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is spearheading a drive to collect essential supplies and donations to give to migrant children in efforts of keeping them mentally and physically active.



The food bank said it wants to work with the community and support the needs of 2,000 to 3,000 asylum-seeking unaccompanied youth from ages 13 to 17, boys and girls, who are housed at a facility on Fort Bliss.



Donated Spanish language books, board games, and arts and crafts supplies are part of the collection coordinated by the food bank. Sports and musical instruments are also included.

“If you have age appropriate Spanish language reading material, basketballs, soccer balls and any type of musical instrument you can donate, we can use them” said Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.



The food bank said the community’s help is needed to provide these basic items that will help these migrant children keep their minds occupied, stay active, and emotionally fit. Books, games, crayons, and more are all supplies these children crave.



“We can’t do this without the community which has kindly supported our efforts relief efforts. Please donate these much-needed supplies to this humanitarian effort being coordinated by the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank” affirmed Goodell.



Anyone who wishes to donate sports equipment, arts & crafts supplies, board games, Spanish language books, and/or musical instruments should deliver them to the food bank located at 9541 Plaza Circle between 8AM to 5PM, Monday-Friday.



For those who wont to make a monetary donation, click on the link for the Humanitarian Effort Donation Campaign: https://elpasoansfightinghunger.org/donate/humanitarian-effort



