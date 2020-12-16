Local food bank in major need of volunteers to help distribute thousands of meals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of families needing food amid the pandemic remains high in our community.



That’s why El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) food bank is hard at work to make sure families have a meal on their table, but they say they need your help to continue their work.



The food bank has been busy day in and day out. Officials with EPFH said the need for volunteers is as great as the demand for food right now.

“I think very few people realize the magnitude of the disaster we’re facing here at the food bank. We are feeding over 140,000 people three meals a day and that takes a lot of resources,” Susan Goodell, CEO of EPFH told KTSM.



As more El Pasoans are in need of food, more manpower is needed to keep up with the growing lines outside EPFH food bank.

“Currently the food bank is distributing food on a massive scale all over the city and county of El Paso,” Goodell shared, “That takes hundreds of people to do these distributions and we are desperate frankly for volunteers during these times when people are sheltering in place. The food bank is out front distributing food for people who otherwise wouldn’t eat. We need volunteers to get this job done.”

“We work our tails off. We’re sweating and running in there, and we’re still behind. There’s so many people that need help and if everyone starts helping out there would still be a lot of work to do,” Ethan Anderson, a current volunteer at EPFH said.



Current volunteers said the mission to serve El Pasoans during these times is not only desperately need, but all worthwhile.

“We live in difficult times with coronavirus. There’s a lot going on, and there’s a lot of people that are affected. The biggest way you could help especially during this Christmas time is serving the people in the community. You can do that by coming out here and just working because you’ll truly feel peace and joy while you serve others. You’re not only helping yourself, you’re helping those here in El Paso,” volunteer Mason Merrill said.

“It’s real easy to forget yourself, put yourself to work and think about others. I think that’s a nice change because sometimes it’s easy to get stuck in a rut and not want to do anything. Coming to the food bank and helping everyone out it alleviates those feelings,” volunteer Benjamin Perez added.



Goodell also said the food bank is delivering emergency food boxes to 2,400 El Pasoans who aren’t able to leave their homes. The help for delivering these food boxes is also very much needed.



If you’re interested in donating to the food bank, click here. If you’re interested in volunteering your time, click here.