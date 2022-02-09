EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – You might have to spend a few bucks more on your loved ones this year as the flower industry faces increase in shipping costs and slow-down on production.

Life in Bloom is a flower shop in Downtown El Paso with a newly opened brick and mortar.

Owner Miriam Meneses says she’s been preparing for the busy Valentine’s Day for two months now making sure she gets her shipment of red roses and other materials she needs for her bouquets and flower boxes.

Meneses explained she had to slightly raise her prices in order to cover for the difference she is now paying mostly for shipping.

One of the popular flowers that are now harder to find, she said, are white roses that are often used for wedding bouquets and decorations.

The staple Valentine’s flower – red rose – is also harder to get now that it is in higher demand, especially by Life in Bloom that makes 100 roses bouquets.

“Many people want their loved ones to receive the biggest and most beautiful bouquet available,” Meneses said.

However, she is all stacked up to fulfill her orders for this weekend.