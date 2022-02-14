EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – You could see the lights turn on at Adobe Rose Custom Florist flower shop as early as 5 a.m. on Valentine’s Day morning to prepare for a day full of deliveries and last minute bouquets.

Florist Diana Gomez showed off her creations, many of them created with the traditional red roses but she said she loves creating unique Valentine’s Day arrangements.

Some of her favorites are black roses, gardenias and even tropical combinations with tiny bananas and baby pineapples.

She said they are already booked for deliveries for today, but will be taking orders until their closing time at 5 p.m., however she suggests to put in your orders as soon as possible, speaking in the name of all local florists today.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.