EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Owners of Fito’s are cheering people up by preparing and delivering tacos in heart-shaped boxes in a safe and fun way.

Fito’s owners Denise and Adolf Zavala make, pack and deliver so-called “tacograms” — gifts of tacos delivered to the doorstep of loved ones.

The Zavalas started Fito’s back in 2015, selling tacos made according to their special family recipes.

Denise had an idea of sharing the delicious tacos with everyone and bringing smiles to people’s doorsteps. She said she is a “practical girl” and likes tacos more than flowers, so she thought tacograms would be a perfect gift for anyone.

“We deliver love, in any way, shape or form,” said Denise, explaining the mission of their business.

Over time they added more items to their deliveries, such as Hot Cheetos with queso, balloons and flowers. Now they let every customer completely customize their order.

When the pandemic started, they continued their work by connecting families that couldn’t celebrate together, but with one addition.

They added different costumes for deliveries to make them more safe and fun.

“In every delivery video, you can hear me laughing, it’s just so funny, it’s fun,” said Denise about their costumes that are usually worn by Adolf.

She said it’s rewarding every time they see people’s faces light up when they receive their tacogram.

Denise and Adolf said one of their memorable deliveries was for an autistic boy who loves Marshall from Paw Patrol. Adolf said when the boy saw him in a Marshall costume, he started talking from the excitement, which, according to his dad, he doesn’t do often.

Denise said they even get orders from soldiers who want to surprise their wives and newborns all the way from Korea or Japan.

“Her eyes get teary, she gets her flowers and her chocolates. It’s like I’m handing her a Miss America award,” said Denise about delivering to a wife of a soldier.

She said those moments make their job very rewarding.

At the moment, Fito’s is set in a kitchen of another restaurant in Socorro, Texas.

Denise said they stopped the food truck since the pandemic started, but plan on getting their own shop soon. This would allow them to make more deliveries and hire some employees.

Denise says they get a lot of orders each week, so it’s best to order several days in advance.