Local fabric store offers unique fabrics, sewing classes for all ages

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Makers Collaborative is a new local arts and crafts store offering fairly sourced fabrics and sewing classes for all ages.

Megan Oslunt, owner of The Makers Collaborative, opened up the store in February but has had the dream on her mind for many years.

She learned how to sew from her grandma when she was a little girl, which left her with fond memories.

“We used to go get a Happy Meal at McDonald’s and then walk over to JOANN’s Fabrics and, if I behaved, I got a quarter yard of fabric and then go back and make something out of it,” she remembered fondly.

Now she wants to share her love for sewing by sourcing unique fabrics and teaching El Pasoans a craft that sparks the imagination.

“I think it’s just really therapeutic for a lot of people to be able to make something that is just yours and to have something that comes raw and then you come out with a new creation,” she said, explaining how curative sewing can be.

In her store at Sunland Park Mall, customers can find fairly sourced fabrics that often come from fabric designers all over the U.S. who make unique patterns.

The store also includes crafts from other local artists such as jewelry, paintings and clothes.

“We haven’t had something like this in El Paso ever. We haven’t had a fabric shop in El Paso in a long time,” she said.

One thing that makes her store unique is the sewing machines that are readily available for anyone to use. She and her staff offer sewing classes every day of the week, for both for children and adults.

“For ages eight and up, we offer workshops that are on Sundays, where parents can drop their kids off and they can go grab coffee and we take care of their kids for a few hours,” Olsun explained.

The workshops teach how to make pillowcases, scrunchies, aprons and even clothing. They also offer an option of private classes any day of the week.

“Everybody gets to pick their own fabric, which is a lot of fun, who doesn’t love the opportunity to go shopping,” said Olsun.

The next class is on Saturday, where they will be teaching sewers how to make a pillowcase.

For finding more classes and signing up you can visit The Makers Collaborative’s Facebook page.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.