Local experts and students talk social anxiety amid back-to-school season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — What do astronauts, explorers, and students returning to in-person learning in the Borderland have in common?

Prolonged periods of social isolation that can cause reduced social skills upon reentry to traditional society.

KTSM 9 News spoke with education psychology experts and students about the upcoming back-to-school season.

“Everybody is going to be, I think, a little shy or awkward at the least — some more than others but that’s something I’m kind of waiting to see,” Eva Asfahani, an incoming El Paso Independent School District Senior tells KTSM.

It’s tough enough being a kid in the modern world, and even more difficult following more than a year of isolation.

Asfahani says she’s excited and grateful to be in-person for her Senior year, but realizes that most students are dusting-off their social skills.

Research suggests that extended periods of isolation can cause social muscles to atrophy, causing people to feel anxious, ancy, and awkward.

Asfahani notes how her days during in-person learning were reduced to waking up by 8:25am to log on at the desk across from her bed by 8:30am.

“Confined to a little square,” she laughs.

Now, she says she’s preparing for some of the unspoken social responsibilities that come with high school like making a good impression on her teachers and choosing outfits that reflect her personality on a daily basis.

“A change of setting is probably what I’m most excited for,” she says. “And then seeing my friends. High school is a very social place, and you don’t get to run into people randomly when you’re doing stuff online,” she adds.

On top of returning to in-person learning where the settings may look a little different because of masks, dividers, social distancing, and other safety measures, students are re-entering the traditional school routine with a reinvigorated sense of civic duty and social justice.

“A lot of people, before COVID, kept to themselves about social issues, politics, and whatever their opinions may be. But now, people have realized that their voice is heard, and their voice matters,” says Asfahani.

“And a lot of people aren’t going to sit around,” she adds.

Students watched from their learning devices at home as the country erupted in protests last year following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, then watched continued discord between adults following the 2020 elections.

“I think social justice opinions are going to be expressed a lot more in classrooms and in discussions about history. I’m very excited to be putting what I’m learning into future change,” says Asfahani.

Not all students are as optimistic about returning to in-person learning, however.

Dr. Carleton Brown,UTEP Assistant Professor of Educational Psychology and Special Services, says it’s important for parents to have strong communication with their children, as well as their kids’ teachers, school counselors, and pediatricians.

Brown notes that many schools employed trauma-informed care practices prior to the pandemic, meaning students are not without a lifeboat when it comes to navigating new social settings.

“Before the pandemic, we’ve had all these things like school shootings, more aggressive behavior, more suicide outcry, and a lot of districts thave bought into social-emotional learning programs,” says Brown.

Despite the trepidation that some students (and their parents) might be feeling amid the atrophy of social muscles, Brown recommends some techniques that can help alleviate the stress.

“Anything from positive imagery to deep breathing — mindfulness techniques. There are a lot of techniques out there that are trauma sensitive,” he says.

The transition to in-person learning requires updated time management and planning skills, refreshed socialization, patience, and accepting that developing a new routine might be a little bumpy — but manageable.

“Underneath patience is a certain level of grace,” says Brown, “of saying ‘okay, everyone needs a little bit of time to figure out these specific routines that are being encouraged, or a little bit of time to figure out these safety measures’.”

