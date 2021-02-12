Local educator who died from COVID-related complications is remembered at funeral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A community comes together to remember the life of a local educator who died from COVID-related complications.

On Thursday, the Catholic Diocese of El Paso held a service for Gerardo Gamez, who was the assistant principal of Cathedral High School.

“When someone that we love dies. one of the primary experiences is that we feel that they have left us, but in our faith we can recognize that indeed they are not so far away,” said Bishop Mark Seitz during the service.

As we’ve reported, Gamez was diagnosed with COVID-19 while on paid leave in early January. He was a 27-year veteran of public schools in the El Paso community.

Gamez is survived by his wife, three children and one grandchild.