Local dreamers, elected officials react to federal judge order protecting DACA

A federal judge issued a 60 page ruling Tuesday, ordering the Trump Administration to continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program known as DACA.

The order was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge John Bates from Washington D.C. This is the third ruling like this from a federal judge in recent weeks, but the first to demand the Department of Homeland Security to continue accepting new DACA applications.

Roberto Valvadez says he was brought to El Paso from Mexico when he was just one year old. He says since living in what he calls “Trump’s America,” everyday his future here has been uncertain.

“I went to college here, I graduated here, I work and I contribute to the community,” Valvadez explained.

Hearing about Judge Bates’ ruling, Valvadez says he’s hopeful things will change. Although he says it’s still not a permanent solution. He says “dreamers” want a legal pathway to citizenship.

Local elected officials also weighing in on the latest DACA protections. Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who represents El Paso, praising the ruling on social media also calling for a “Dream Act”. Texas State Rep. Joe Moody, who represents El Paso, says he’s hopeful this latest move will lead to change.

“Hopefully what this will do is encourage congress to craft a permanent fix so we don’t have to continue to use them as political football,” Moody said.

Judge Bates’ order gives the Department of Homeland Security 90 days to offer a new argument why DACA should end. If that does not happen he will reinstate the DACA program.