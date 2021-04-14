Local dog saves owner’s life in medical emergency

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One El Pasoan’s four-legged best friend is also their lifesaver.

Cosmo, a pit bull mix, sought help and alerted a Good Samaritan that his owner was having a medical emergency, the El Paso Fire Department tweeted on Wednesday evening.

The Good Samaritan was led by the Good Boy to his owner and emergency medical services were called.

“Thanks to this, crews were able to assist and transport the patient, saving his life,” wrote EPFD.

