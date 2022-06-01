EL PASO, TX. (KTSM) – With Summer just a few week away and kids headed outside, one local doctor reminds parents that safety is always in season.

From ATV’s, to bicycles and skateboards, to fun in the pool, having the proper gear goes a long way in preventing visits to the emergency room.

Dr. Stephen Flaherty, the chief of trauma services at Del Sol Medical Center, says all this translates into seeing more injuries in the emergency room because of lack of safety equipment.

He gave tips on how to stay away from the hospital this Summer.

“So be sure that you’re using your protective equipment, using the equipment safely, stay within safe speed guidelines and on safe surfaces. And then of course make sure that you’re safe to use the device before even getting on it,” Flaherty said.

Also, with temperatures rising that means more sun exposure which could lead to heat exhaustion. Dr. Flaherty says staying hydrated from the start and throughout the day can help you stay away from heat exhaustion.

“Signs of heat exhaustion would be you know potentially some nausea, not feeling well, loss of appetite and of course feeling like your body temperature is elevated maybe having a look of redness to you,” Flaherty said.

He also says everyone should always wear safety gear as prevention is the key to avoiding serious injuries.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.