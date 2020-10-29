EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — From the start of the pandemic, El Paso was nowhere near being considered an “epicenter” for COVID-19. As more people become infected, local doctors are keeping an eye on their symptoms and medical treatments.

Chief of Infectious Diseases at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Dr. Armando Meza told KTSM as of right now, there is enough treatment to care for COVID patients. However, the medical facilities that hold on to these treatments are running out of space and health services.



“The medications really are available out there for those patients who need it, we just need to make sure we can match the facilities where those services are provided,” Dr. Meza shared.



Dr. Meza added that the surge of infection we’re seeing right now shows more numbers of people who have never been exposed to the virus and they’re being exposed in a short time period.



As far as COVID symptoms in newer patients, there hasn’t been a drastic change.

“The same symptoms that we saw at the beginning of the pandemic are the same symptoms that we’re seeing now. There hasn’t been a big difference. Obviously, we tend to see in the hospital the more severe cases, but the main difference has been the number of patients rather than the symptoms they are coming with,” Dr. Armando Meza explained.



Dr. Meza also said since the start of the pandemic, treatments like steroids have shown an actual decrease in the possibility of patients dying and Remdesivir has shortened the duration of the hospital stay of some patients.



The doctor stressed for people to get their flu shot because that could determine how much busier the hospitals will be in the next couple of months.

“The influenza vaccine should be by now something that you should not even think twice about getting. Very important that everyone gets it because that’s what’s going to also determine how busy the hospitals are going to be in the next couple of months. We’ll be busy so we don’t want to get busier because of an influenza outbreak.”