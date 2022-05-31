EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In recent weeks, the U.S. Food Drug and Administration have recalled many food products due to contamination.

There’s currently a voluntary recall for the JIF Peanut Butter products due to a salmonella outbreak. This comes just as the C.D.C and F.D.A issued a recall for certain types of strawberries due to a hepatitis outbreak.

According to the agencies, one of the affected strawberries were sold under the Freshkampo brand. The strawberries were past their shelf life and sold at retailers nationwide including Walmart and Sprout’s Farmers Market.

J.M. Smucker, the parents company of JIF Peanut Butter, says some snacks and desserts are also affected because of this recall.

Health experts say consuming any recalled products can land you in the hospital and can also cause long-term health problems.

Dr. Stephen Flaherty, who is the chief of trauma services at Del Sol Medical Center, says you should not eat any products that have been compromised and explains some of the signs and symptoms one should keep an eye on.

“You should monitor yourself and your own conditions. And if you start seeing signs of dehydration or worsening abdominal pain then seek medical assistance early and let them know that you have ingested a product that was being recalled,” Flaherty said.

Dr. Flaherty also says it’s important to read the recall instructions very carefully to find out if your product may have been included with the recall.

The F.D.A recommends that if you do believe to have some of these affected food items, you should dispose of them right away.

For a full list of any recent food recalls, click here.

