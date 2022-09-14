EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Next week is malnutrition awareness week, and taking care of your nutrition should be a priority year-round.

Malnutrition is a condition that can easily go unnoticed until the effects are devastating to the body.

Del Sol Medical Center’s clinical dietician, Estefania Lujan said, “Generally we like to put them under three categories. The first one is starvation malnutrition and the second one is chronic disease-related malnutrition and the third one is cumulus or injury-related malnutrition.”

The condition affects millions of people all over the world, from older adults to those with Crohn’s disease, cancer, or other diseases.

Doctor Lujan goes on to say that there are some signs you can look out for to determine if you or a loved one is suffering from malnutrition.

Those signs include sudden weight loss, loss of appetite, and fluid retention.

