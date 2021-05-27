Local dad’s company is bringing dapper back to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Joseph Snell’s and his son’s bonding time learning how to tie a bow tie resulted in Zion’s Bow Ties – a company that brings dapper back to the Borderland.

Joseph Snell, owner of Zion’s Bow Ties, named his company after his 8-year-old son who helps him pick out designs and patterns for the bow ties.

“I wanted to bring back something that I didn’t get from my dad, and I wanted that to be transfered to my son,” said Snell.

Snell fell in love with sewing and dressing up as a young man and said what makes his company unique is that each bow tie is handcrafted and one of a kind.

“I want a lot of guys and gals to learn how to tie their own bowtie, the self tie bow tie brings a lot of personality,” he explained one of the company’s missions.

Another mission, he said, is to bring fathers and sons, as well as daughters and fathers together by creating a ritual and a learning experience that comes with tying a bow tie.

He said he hopes he can better the community and youth in the Borderland with his business.

“Change starts at home so you know, you make a difference in your house first and then we can be a difference in the world,” he said.

