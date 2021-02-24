Local chef is heating up competition for ‘Favorite Chef 2021’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local chef is cooking her way into the hearts and bellies of the community, and asking members of the Borderland to help her satisfy her ambitious appetite for social justice.

A. Audi Edwards, owner of The Gumbo Shack, is in the running for the country’s “Favorite Chef 2021” competition.

She’s currently in second place for her group and is close to breaking into the top 15. To vote for Edwards, visit https://favchef.com/2021/Audi-Edwards.

She told KTSM 9 News that the $50,000 cash prize will go to bettering the community.

“I want folks to know that a whole lot of love went into whatever that dish is and that they can really enjoy it and feel the love on the inside — not just the warmth of the food,” said Edwards.

Edwards, a Bel Air High School graduate and Miss Black El Paso 1992, said she entered the competition on a whim after seeing targeted ads on social media that teased the cash prize, as well as a spread in Bon Appetit magazine.

“It affords me the opportunity to pursue my dreams, all encompassed in one,” she said.

The Gumbo Shack specializes in Southern-style comfort food that Edwards has also adapted to include plant-based items to meet the needs of vegan clients.

Edwards participates in local food delivery programs and said she’s been inspired by the work of chef Jose Andres, who is based in Washington, D.C., and who is known for his World Central Kitchen nonprofit, which provides meals to those affected by natural disasters.

“From the first time I heard what he was doing, I thought, ‘that’s what I want to do,’ but what’s funny is I was already doing things like that on a small scale,” said Edwards.

If she wins the competition, Edwards wants to launch a mobile kitchen to serve vulnerable populations in need while maintaining a sense of dignity to those she feeds.

“When you’re getting something that’s more than someone’s leftovers — we used to say ‘sorry seconds’ — when you actually have something that was prepared just for you, whether it’s a shrimp po’ boy or red beans and rice, or a nice hot bowl of gumbo when it’s cold outside,” said Edwards.