Local businesses take advantage of rapid testing program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pilot program aiming to help small businesses with rapid COVID-19 testing is now available at various locations around El Paso.

As KTSM reported earlier this month, the program was launched by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management. It allows for small businesses to test their own employees.

One of the local businesses participating is West Texas Driving Academy. Through the program, the Driving Academy is provided with testing supplies making it easier and faster for their employees to get tested.

“We’re able to keep everyone safe at work and the students, that’s our number one priority. The community , a lot of kids come in to class for drivers education and they feel safe,” said Rick Barroso, Sales Manager with the West Texas Driving Academy.

Barroso says the El Paso Chamber of Commerce provided them with 40 tests and they can ask for more once they run out.