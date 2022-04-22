EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Veliz Construction named the 2022 Diverse Business of the Year award winner by the Associated General Contractors of America.

Veliz Construction, Inc. is a Hispanic-owned and operated general contractor offering services across Texas and New Mexico. Their vision is to be the premier firm for challenging construction projects in Texas and New Mexico by achieving extraordinary results for their customers and building satisfying careers for their people. The construction company has adopted a culture of continuous improvement that focuses on teamwork, open communication, and constant feedback.

“These awards recognize firms that are doing an outstanding job recruiting, retaining and engaging workers of all backgrounds. More important, they are designed to inspire and instruct other firms in how to successfully attract diverse new workers.”

Bob Lanham, the association’s former president and president of Williams Brothers Construction Co., Inc. in Houston, Texas.

A diverse panel of judges, representing all aspects of construction, evaluated the submissions based on three criteria: corporate commitment to diversity & inclusion, workforce diversity & inclusion initiatives and subcontractor/supply chain diversity & inclusion initiatives.

For more information about the AGC Diversity & Inclusion Awards, please click here.

