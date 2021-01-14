Local breweries host ‘Save El Paso Breweries Crawl Event’ this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four local breweries are collaborating and helping one another out by joining forces and hosting the “Save El Paso Breweries Crawl Event” throughout this weekend.



As part of the crawl event, people can show up to either Blazing Tree Brewery, Old Sheepdog Brewery, El Paso Brewing Company and Aurellia’s Bottle Shop and Brewhouse to receive a stamp card with a purchase of $20 or more before tax and tip.



Once you receive the stamp card, you can head out to the next few locations and after receiving all four stamps, you get a limited edition growler while supplies last.



All this while supporting these businesses during hard times due to COVID-19.



“We really really need you right now. If there’s ever a time a brewery has needed you, it’s right now,” Evelyn Vigo, Co-Owner of El Paso Brewing Company said.



All four local breweries that are partaking in the crawl event shared how they’ve all faced different yet similar challenges since the start of the pandemic.

“Breweries aren’t allowed to open but restaurants are, so it’s really affecting us really bad. Really, really bad,” Vigo said, “So I just got in touch with the other breweries and said hey let’s start doing some things and let’s see how we can help each other out.”

“The Breweries that were just to go, just for beer, declined significantly. It was getting to worry a lot of us, it’s still worrying a lot of us,” said Adrian Gomez, Owner/Manager at Blazing Tree Brewery.

“It was the worst year to open, we just turned a year. We had opened December of last year and we just, we were only open for three months when we had to close down,” Gus Delgado, Co-owner/Brewer at Old Sheepdog Brewery shared.

“Even if our taprooms were to reopen at the limited capacities that the government has established, we would still be struggling until far into 2022,” Vigo added.

“I hear people, once a really good local place closes they’re like ‘Oh man I wish I would’ve known, I would’ve gone to support it’ and I hate hearing that because I feel a lot of times it’s pretty clear when stuff is dire,” Justin Gibson, Owner/Brewer Aurellia’s Bottle Shop and Brewhouse said, “So this is more like a call to action like hey, this is not fun for us right now.”



All breweries said the purpose of the crawl event is to continue gaining community support now more than ever — while helping each other out as well.

“Hopefully this opens the eyes of El Pasoans that there’s more than just the big chain restaurants, that there’s the little guys sitting out here,” Gomez said, “You know we’re also trying to push our products so that way we can still a live for you after the pandemic. We could be flourishing as well.”

“All eight breweries that are here, we’re striving and we’re always pushing ourselves to be better and yes. We want people to see El Paso as a destination where “there’s good beer in El Paso. Let’s go drink some there,” Delgado shared.

“A dollar that’s spent on a local business goes three times farther than if it’s spent at Walmart or any corporate entity. Not only does the money stay here, but that local owner is most likely to spend it at another local business,” Gibson said.



The event is lasting until Sunday while supplies last. Each brewery has its own specials for the event. Those who receive all four stamps before Sunday sooner have a better chance of receiving the limited edition growler.