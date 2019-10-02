Local bookstore teams up with MSNBC host to donate funds to shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Local bookshop ‘Literarity’ in West El Paso sold exclusive copies of MSNBC television host Rachel Maddow’s new book ‘Blowout’ where all proceeds will go to the victims of the Walmart mass shooting.

Literarity shop co-owner Bill Clark said this started by him and his wife reaching out to Maddow on social media after seeing her discuss El Paso on television after the August 3 mass shooting.

The bookshop owners asked her if she could add El Paso to her book tours. Maddow’s team responded to the book store and said they could not add another city to the tour. Instead, they offered to send 50 signed copies of her book to sell.

The store sold the books for $75 but said many donated larger amounts to purchase the book. All proceeds are going to the El Paso Community Foundation’s Victim’s Relief Fund.

“For Rachel to see our message, respond and want to actually do something when it would’ve been very easy to just ignore it that to me is tremendous validation not just for us with an independent bookstore like this but also for the El Paso community,” Clark said.

Nearly all 50 copies were sold by Tuesday afternoon.