Local bookstore receives gift from late Latino book and art collector

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A rare treasure trove of books is being bequeathed to Brave Books in El Paso with a rich cultural history.

Juan Sandoval, a longtime Mexican and Latino art collector and UTEP librarian, had more than 300 boxes of books with titles on art, Japanese culture, LGTBQ history and many more topics in his collection.

Brave Books is currently in the process of creating a Juan Sandoval Room that will showcase the books.

Historians estimate that Sandoval’s book collection spans more than 7,500 titles that could easily populate an independent bookstore on its own.

Brave Books is focusing its first round of review on books that are limited editions, signed or somehow connected to Sandocal’s common collection topics.

