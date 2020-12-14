Local bakery closes down after 40 years of making El Paso sweeter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cox’s Bakery has been around since 1980 and now has to shut down due to lack of business.

Con Smith, owner of Cox’s Bakery, has been in the baking business since he was 12 years old.

Now, at 76, he fondly remembers the beginings of his bakery in El Paso.

He joined the Navy during Vietnam War and after 4 years continues his work as a baker.

When the owner of Cox’s Bakery decided to sell all the locations across the country, Smith bought the one in El Paso in the 80s.

He said he tried to sell the bakery last year when he lost most of his eye sight. One person was interested, but once the pandemic hit, it changed his plans.

“Until march we had 25-30 cakes a weekend, now I’m lucky if we get 10. You have to make cake in this business to make money,” said Smith.

Since no one had interest in buying a business during the pandemic, he is now closing his doors for good on Christmas Eve day.

He said, over the years, he had seen four generations coming to buy the sweet goods from his shop.

“They’re big kids now but they were little kids when they first started coming in. We had customers yesterday who picked up a cake and he was sad that we were closing. We made his son’s birthday cake for 20 years, and that was the last cake he will be able to get here,” said Smith.

But despite him closing down, he hopes that El Pasoans will continue supporting local businesses.

“Small businesses support the community, they employ local people. The money they make stays in the community, but with superstores, the money goes elsewhere,” explained Smith.

He is now in the process of selling his baking equipment on the bakery’s Facebook page.

After he is done with this chapter of his life, he said, he plans on gardening and spend time with his grandkids, but he will have a hard time getting used to not spending the crack of dawn with the smell of freshly glazed donuts spreading down McCombs street.

“I’m hoping my customers appreciate all I’ve done for them over 40 years, I sure do appreciate their business,” concluded Smith.

