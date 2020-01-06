Local bakeries work overtime to keep Rosca de Reyes tradition alive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The world will celebrate the gifts of the Magi Monday, on Three Kings Day. It’s also a special time in the Borderland — time for Rosca de Reyes – the bread of kings.

El Fenix Bakery, located at 8428 Alameda in the Lower Valley, is working overtime to keep the tradition alive.

“The history goes back to 1979, when me and my dad started the bakery. I was nine years old when we started making them, I could say we are the first ones here in El Paso to start making them. We’ve been here for 40 years now I’ve been running it for 30 years,” Francisco Garcia, owner of El Fenix told KTSM.

The Rosca de Reyes is an important Borderland tradition that celebrates Jesus’ birth when the three kings came to visit Jesus and brought him gifts. Each item on the Rosca symbolizes a part of Jesus’ birth.

“The Visinada which is the colored fruit means or represents the jewels that, the three kings had in their crown. The circle, the shape of it, it means the infinite love that God has for us. Then there’s a baby Jesus hidden inside. So whoever gets the baby has to throw a party, and you have to make tamales, champurrado, everything — go all out,” explained Fransheska Garcia, a baker at El Fenix.

For the Garcias at El Fenis, the Rosca is a piece of history and a piece of art. They take pride in the product and say they feel good when their hard work comes out of the oven and becomes a part of an El Paso family’s tradition.

This year, the bakery is making about 3.000 Rosca de Reyes for El Paso.

“Usually sometimes we’ll have, right before we open, we’ll have customers outside already waiting, like, is it ready? No, five more minutes. They’ll take it out warm, or we’ll have several orders all ready for tomorrow morning,” Fransheska said.