Local authorities searching for wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted sex offender who absconded from the El Paso Multi-Use Facility located at 1700 Horizon Blvd.

According to authorities, Kenneth Ray Mitchell is a registered sex offender for a conviction of Sexual Assault of a Child out of Texas. The victim was a 15-year-old girl.

Officials said Mitchell’s whereabouts are unknown and said he is now wanted on a Parole Violation. An additional charge of Fail to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register is forthcoming, officials said.

If you have information on the location of Kenneth Ray Mitchell, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.