Local artists send love to Borderland with snow heart art

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A giant heart-shaped mound has caught the eye of the community and is circulating online.

Is it a raspa? Is it art? Could it be both?

El Pasoans Alex Arriaga and Alex Aguilar created a heart out of snow on Valentine’s Day near Pill Hill in Central El Paso.

“I text him and was like, ‘hey man, you want to build a snowman?’” said Arriaga, who created a large sugar skull out of snow in 2013 at an east side park.

According to the duo, the snowfall created more of a reason to play in the snow.

“With everything going on with the pandemic,” said Aguilar, “and the separation and division of everyone, we are still one people.

“We just have love for our city, and Juarez also — this whole area,” he adds.

In total, the giant snow heart took about three hours to build and was colored using crème and crimson spray paints.

Arriaga said he was inspired by the location overlooking downtown El Paso and into Juarez, which is the site of many beautiful Borderland sunsets.

The message of love comes at a time of continued crisis as the community combats the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as blustery weather conditions that have left many throughout Texas and Juarez without power.

“We figured it couldn’t hurt to spread a little love,” said Aguilar.