EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Visit Las Cruces is inviting the community to attend the unveiling of a new mural called “Con Amor” by Las Cruces artist Anahy Nuñez on Thursday, April 13.

The unveiling will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at Visit Las Cruces Spaceport visitor center located on 336 S. Main St.

The mural will feature elements representing Las Cruces, Mesilla Valley and the Organ Mountains, the windmill at Baylor Canyon Road, native wildlife, cacti and flora, outdoor recreation and much more, according to Visit Las Cruces.

An extension of the mural is located on the second story of the building and will feature passport-like stamps of the New Mexico space trail, White Sands National Park, regional vineyards, mariachi and folklorico dancers.

The release adds that the mural covers more than 860 square feet on the building, and it is one of the largest murals in the city. Work on the mural began Friday, March 3 and with the help of her fiancé Aaron Valenzuela, they were able to finish the mural in less than a month.

Photo courtesy of Visit Las Cruces. Anahy Nuñez paints the mural in Las Cruces.

Nuñez was born and raised in Las Cruces. She is a professional makeup artist, tattoo artist, multi-media freelance artist and muralist. She was picked to do the mural out of 65 applicants.

The couple co-owns Atom Bomb Tattoo Studio and La Tiendita Gift Shop in Downtown Las Cruces.

“This project was super challenging between working around the structure itself and the weather, but I couldn’t have done it without my better half Aaron. It’s bittersweet to be done but I’m thrilled to be presenting this love letter to Las Cruces. Signed, sealed, delivered,” Nuñez said.