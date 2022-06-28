EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso del Norte Health Foundation partnered with local artist and graphic designer, Vanessa Clark to artistically bring to life the work of the Tobacco Control Network and the Health Foundation’s Smoke-Free and Vape-Free Initiative in El Paso.

The art piece was recently presented at the Tobacco Control Network’s monthly meeting to recognize the hard work of those involved with creating a major impact on tobacco control for the El Paso community. Clark’s design visualizes the lungs of an individual and the landscape of El Paso.

The Tobacco Control Network is a collaboration of key stakeholders working to help inform the public on the importance of knowing the facts about smoking and vaping in the Paso del Norte region.

For more information, contact Audrey Garcia, program officer for the Health Foundation at agarcia@pdnfoundation.org or 915-218-2623





For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.