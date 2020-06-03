Live Updates: El Pasoans gather for Downtown protest

Warning: Some images and language may be graphic to some readers.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans are gathering in Downtown El Paso Tuesday night as part of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Live Updates Below
8:00 p.m. – Protesters have reached the El Paso County Courthouse and are now chanting in the streets. Protest remains peaceful.
7:30 p.m. – El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego releases a statement regarding the death of George Floyd and urges protesters to get tested for COVID-19. “If you do decide to participate in a protest I ask that you please get tested and isolate before seeing your loved ones
7:20 p.m. – Facebook Live from the peaceful protest.
7:15 – Protesters beginning to march toward the El Paso County Courthouse.
7:00 p.m. – Large El Paso police presence in Downtown dressed in riot gear. Law enforcement response includes Customs and Border Protection officers.
6:20 p.m. – Protesters begin to gather in Downtown El Paso