1  of  3
Breaking News
New Mexico Primary Election Results Live Updates: El Pasoans gather for Downtown protest 116 state inmates at Otero County Prison Facility test positive for COVID-19

Live Updates: El Pasoans gather for Downtown protest

El Paso News
Posted: / Updated:

Warning: Some images and language may be graphic to some readers.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans are gathering in Downtown El Paso Tuesday night as part of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Live Updates Below

8:00 p.m. – Protesters have reached the El Paso County Courthouse and are now chanting in the streets. Protest remains peaceful.

7:30 p.m. – El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego releases a statement regarding the death of George Floyd and urges protesters to get tested for COVID-19. “If you do decide to participate in a protest I ask that you please get tested and isolate before seeing your loved ones

7:20 p.m. – Facebook Live from the peaceful protest.

7:15 – Protesters beginning to march toward the El Paso County Courthouse.

7:00 p.m. – Large El Paso police presence in Downtown dressed in riot gear. Law enforcement response includes Customs and Border Protection officers.

6:20 p.m. – Protesters begin to gather in Downtown El Paso

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Texas lawmaker urges Governor to call special session

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas lawmaker urges Governor to call special session"

Texas lawmaker urges Governor to call special session to address 'police violence against the black community'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas lawmaker urges Governor to call special session to address 'police violence against the black community'"

Gov. Abbott calls George Floyd's death a 'horrific act of police brutality'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott calls George Floyd's death a 'horrific act of police brutality'"

El Paso Police confront protesters near Memorial Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Police confront protesters near Memorial Park"

'We are all afraid. Only God knows ... if we get infected or not'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We are all afraid. Only God knows ... if we get infected or not'"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link