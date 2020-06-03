Live Updates: El Pasoans gather for Downtown protest

Warning: Some images and language may be graphic to some readers.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans are gathering in Downtown El Paso Tuesday night as part of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Live Updates Below

8:00 p.m. – Protesters have reached the El Paso County Courthouse and are now chanting in the streets. Protest remains peaceful.

The march has now commenced on Kansas street. Protestors chanting loudly in the streets of DT El Paso. @KTSMtv pic.twitter.com/foyMytSegg — Tatiana Favela (@TatianaKTSM) June 3, 2020

7:30 p.m. – El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego releases a statement regarding the death of George Floyd and urges protesters to get tested for COVID-19. “If you do decide to participate in a protest I ask that you please get tested and isolate before seeing your loved ones

7:20 p.m. – Facebook Live from the peaceful protest.

7:15 – Protesters beginning to march toward the El Paso County Courthouse.

7:00 p.m. – Large El Paso police presence in Downtown dressed in riot gear. Law enforcement response includes Customs and Border Protection officers.

Here’s a look at some more protestors that are already here in DT.. chanting “No Justice, No Peace” pic.twitter.com/gTeJ20BqSN — Tatiana Favela (@TatianaKTSM) June 3, 2020

❗️Warning: Explicit language on signs.



Still 20 minutes before protestors are expected to meet, and many are already beginning to show up with signs. pic.twitter.com/ndEaaO8JwG — Celina Renae Quintana KTSM (@KTSMCelina) June 3, 2020

Law enforcement arriving in riot gear to the intersection of Kansas and San Antonio. Protest expected to begin in 30minutes at 7pm. Stay updated with @TatianaKTSM and as we report from the frontlines at tonight’s protest. pic.twitter.com/mbp2LWLTXa — Celina Renae Quintana KTSM (@KTSMCelina) June 3, 2020

















6:20 p.m. – Protesters begin to gather in Downtown El Paso