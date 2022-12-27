EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Loaded with rich stakes races, Sunland Park offers some of the most attractive races for Thoroughbreds and Quarter Horses in the Southwest. Live horse racing at Sunland Park Racetrack will begin on Friday, December 30 and extends through Sunday, April 2, 2023.



The 2019 Sunland Derby day program handled an all-time New Mexico State record all-sources handle of over $4.8 million. National interest and appetite for the Sunland Park racing product continues to rise. The $16 million dollar season will dish out over $275,000 in purses per race day.



The 2022-23 season starts fast and furiously with an excellent opening weekend menu. The $350,000 Championship at Sunland Park (Gr. III) will be run on Saturday, Dec. 31. The world’s best Quarter Horses will collide in 21st running of this 440-yard feature. Defending champion Instygator remains razor sharp and is a possible finalist.



Prep races for the Sunland Park Oaks are the $65,000 Borderplex Stakes on Sunday, Jan. 29, and the $75,000 Island Fashion Stakes at one mile on Sunday, Feb. 26. The Sunland Park Oaks offers 50 points to the winner for entry to the 2022 Kentucky Oaks. Both the Sunland Derby (Gr. III) and Sunland Park Oaks will be Lasix-free events. Additionally, all Thoroughbred stakes races will be Lasix-free.



Six figure stakes races are plentiful throughout the season. The $250,000 estimated New Mexican Spring Futurity and $250,000 estimated West Texas Futurity for two-year-old Quarter Horses will be showcased on Saturday, April 1. The meet ends with the 62nd running of the $100,000 Sunland Park Handicap at 9 furlongs on Sunday, April 2. Sheriff Brown closed from last to first in last year’s edition.