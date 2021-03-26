Live music returns to Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– After the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to live music for more than a year at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, live music is back with new precautions in place to keep people safe.

Speaking Rock officials said people must stay seated throughout the shows and tables are spaced six feet apart. The live music is set up outdoors.

Guests must also wear masks at the entertainment center unless seated at a table with food and drinks.

The live music is first-come-first-serve, with space for about 300 people.

“We’re working with all employees and customers to make sure everyone is safe we have two doctors and nurses working with us right now on how to open safely and keep our customers safe,” Leandro Puente, a emergency services director for Speaking Rock said.

Speaking Rock guests said they were happy just to be back watching live music.

“I’ve been missing this for the longest time,” Alfredo Rivas said. “I used to be a regular I have to get used to it all over again.”

Before entering the facility, guests must enter a sanitation station which checks temperature and sprays a light mist to disinfect.

Puente said they’ve been working with medical experts to plan on reopening safely and bringing back live events.

Guests said they were ready to be back even if they need to continue wearing masks and keep a safe distance.