Congresswoman Veronica Escobar hosts virtual town hall on gun violence

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) speaks during a news conference with fellow congressional Democrats in the Lyndon B. Johnson Room at the U.S. Capitol September 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. Following a new round of mass shootings in Texas, Ohio, California and Virginia during the summer, Democrats called on Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) held a virtual town hall to honor the victims and survivors of the August 3 shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Escobar also talked about what Congress is doing to end gun violence and domestic terrorism.

She was joined by Congressman Joaquin Castro, Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus; Peter Ambler, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Giffords; Shannon Watts, Founder of Moms Demand Action; Catherine E. Lhamon, Chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights; and Margaret Huang, President, and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

You can watch a replay of the stream below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

vigil honors tattoo artist killed in crash

Flu season quickly approaching amid the pandemic

CDC advises parents to look out for polio-like condition in children

JRUSSEL AT NOON

Border agents rescue man from canal

local pastor recovers from covid-19

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link