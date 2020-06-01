LIVE BLOG: Protesters gather in Central El Paso in response to death of George Floyd

El Paso Police announced road closures ahead of Sunday night’s anticipated protest at El Paso Police Headquarters in Central El Paso. The protest is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park with a march to EPPD headquarters around 6:45 p.m.

Follow our live blog below through Sunday’s planned protest:

6:31 p.m. – Protesters recall the death of Sgt. James Brown who died in the El Paso County Jail.

6:20 p.m. – Program of Sunday’s protest released by organizers

6 p.m.: Start at Memorial Park with a Vigil to memorialize lives lost, time for speakers

6:30-6:38: Moment of Silence (8 minutes, 45 seconds, the length the officer had his knee on George Floyd’s neck)

6:45 pm: March together towards the police substation

7:00 pm: Protest at the substation

7:45 pm: Walk back to Memorial Park together

6 p.m. – Hundreds of people arrived at Memorial Park to begin Sunday’s protest.

Crowd gathering at Memorial Park for #GeorgeFloyd protest.



Protestors plan to walk from here to EPPD Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/6Hb8XxSCpz — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) May 31, 2020

5:50 p.m. – Protesters tell KTSM they’re wanting to be an example of communities coming together

El Paso brothers arrive to #GeorgeFloyd protest with PPE.



“El Paso has been a strong and united community. We were just victim of a shooting last yea. I feel if we can show how different communities come together, we can bring a better future for our society.” Esteban Loera pic.twitter.com/ztNkaIPBGM — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) May 31, 2020

5:14 p.m. – Protesters begin arriving at Memorial Park; protest scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

People are now arriving at Memorial Park for a #GeorgeFloyd protest.

Protestors plan to march from the park to EPPD Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/9RWCuNWzxV — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) May 31, 2020

5 p.m. – KTSM looks ahead to Sunday night’s protest

4:20 p.m. EPPD announce the closure of Raynor Street in front of police headquarters.