EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso non-profit Annunciation House announced a press conference Wednesday morning to address an increase of refugees released by ICE and Border Patrol in recent weeks.
Executive Director Ruben Garcia also planned to address the release of refugees to a Downtown bus station Sunday morning, circumventing the typical planned release from government agencies to Annunciation House, which assists migrants in travel to their sponsors across the country.
Title 42, a public health order aimed at reducing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus during the pandemic through migrant expulsions, is set to expire on May 23.
- LIVE: Annunciation House addresses Title 42 preparations
