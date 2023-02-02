EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — February is national American Heart Health month, and Live Active El Paso is inviting the community to this weekend’s ‘Love Your Heart’ walk.

Live Active El Paso is partnering with the American Heart Association and Hospitals of Providence to present the ‘Love Your Heart Walk’ located on Scenic Drive this Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Live Active partners will be present during the 3K to provide information regarding heart health. Free Covid-19 and flu vaccines will also be given by Immunize El Paso. Free blood pressure screenings will also be available. Everyone is invited including pets.