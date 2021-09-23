Live Active El Paso invites community to a dog-friendly 3K walk this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Live Active El Paso is hosting a free pet-friendly 3K Walk/Run challenge at the Westside Community Park this upcoming weekend.

Organizers say the Live Active EP 3K Walk/Run is free to the public; and people of all ages, along with their pets, are welcome to participate.

“Physical activity can be as simple as walking to start living a healthier life,” said Ana McCrainie, from Live Active EP. “Health studies show that walking every day can help prevent heart disease, can help manage high blood pressure, cancer, Type 2 diabetes, it improves your cardiovascular fitness, and reduces your stress.”

Live Active El Paso is a city-wide organization that promotes better health and wellness by encouraging physical activity, improved nutrition, and strong mental health.

The 3K Walk/Run will also feature partners of Live Active EP. The organization has over 50 partners, including NAMI El Paso, the Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center, the El Paso Diabetes Association, and the American Heart Association.

During the event, Live Active EP partners will provide participants with information regarding health and wellness.

McCrainie, as a member of Live Active EP, participates in the organization’s events and even plans on bringing her dog, Spot.

“Everyone can walk with him and he’ll love meeting everybody and the other dogs,” McCrainie said.

The park has trails specific for dogs and has regular trails for participants who do not plan on bringing pets.

The event will run from 8 am to 10 am on Sept. 25.

For more information about Live Active EP and upcoming events, click here.

