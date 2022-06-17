EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Live Active El Paso is once again hosting the free citywide 3K Walk/Run Series for the summer at various City Parks starting Saturday, June 25, at Chuck Heinrich Park, 11055 Loma Del Norte.

The 3K Walk or Run series happens the last Saturday of each month starting in June through September at different parks. Registration is not required to participate in the family-friendly challenge that is open to all ages.

The series will take place on the following dates and locations:

Saturday, June 25

8 to 10 a.m.

Chuck Heinrich Park (11055 Loma Del Norte)

Featuring a celebration of Men’s Health Month

Saturday, July 30



8 to 10 a.m.



Marty Robbins Park (11600 Vista Del Sol)



Featuring a back-to-school backpack drive giveaway

8 to 10 a.m. Marty Robbins Park (11600 Vista Del Sol) Featuring a back-to-school backpack drive giveaway Saturday, August 27



8 to 10 a.m.



Eastwood Park (3110 Parkwood)



Featuring a Live Active El Paso anniversary celebration

8 to 10 a.m. Eastwood Park (3110 Parkwood) Featuring a Live Active El Paso anniversary celebration Saturday, September 24



8 to 10 a.m.



Westside Community Park (7400 High Ridge Dr.)

Featuring a walk with your dog event

Each event will feature giveaways and free Live Active EP shirts on a first-come, first-serve basis. Various Live Active EP partners will have education booths during each event where visitors can receive additional information and resources on how to live a healthier lifestyle.

For more information, follow Live Active El Paso on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) or visit www.liveactiveep.com.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.