Little Flower pastor dies of COVID-19 complications

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Diocese of El Paso announced that the Rev. Jose Luis Garayoa, 68, died from complications due to COVID-19.

Garayoa was pastor of Little Flower parish in the Mission Valley since 2018. Garayoa, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 about a week ago, died in the Augustinian Recollect’s community home located near the Parish of Guardian Angel on Tuesday.

“Fr. Jose Luis Garayoa will never be replaced, but we will trust the Lord who made him and was so clearly revealed through him, to care for His faithful servant as well as for the bereft family he leaves behind,” said Bishop Mark Seitz.

Currently, the community home houses two other priests of the Order of Augustinian Recollects who have also been diagnosed with COVID-19, one of whom is asymptomatic and the other is in stable condition.

Garayoa is originally from Spain and is a member of the Order of the Augustinian Recollects. He was ordained to the priesthood in July of 1976 and has served in various dioceses worldwide, including years of mission work in Sierra Leone, Africa and more recently in the Diocese of Las Cruces and the Diocese of El Paso.

Latest Headlines