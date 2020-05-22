List of road closures happening in El Paso from May 31 – June 6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation El Paso District has released the schedule of road closures that will be taking place from Sunday, May 31 to Saturday, June 6.

Mesa Park Interchange Project

Sunday, May 31, 4 a.m. to Monday, June 1, 5 a.m.

• I-10 westbound lanes at Underpass Span #2 from Executive to Sunland Park full closure.

• Crews will be setting girders.

Monday, June 1 to Saturday, June 6

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• I-10 westbound lanes at Executive full closure.

• Crews will be setting girders.

Saturday, June 6, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• I-10 westbound at Executive off-ramp full closure.

• Crews will be setting girders.

Sunday, June 7, 4 a.m. to Monday, June 8, 6 a.m.

• I-10 eastbound at Sunland Park complete closure.

• I-10 eastbound lanes at Underpass Span #3 from Executive to Sunland Park full closure.

• Crews will be setting girders.

Monday, June 8 to Saturday, June 13

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• I-10 westbound at Executive complete closure.

• Crews will be performing miscellaneous repair work.

Mesa (SH-20) Safety Improvement Project

Monday, May 25 through Friday, May 29

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Mesa between Festival and Crown Point alternate lane closures.

• Mesa between Cincinnati and Gregory alternate lane closures.

• Mesa between Castellano and Montecillo alternate lane closures.

• Follow all detours until further notice.

• Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Maintenance Project

Monday, May 25 through Friday, May 29

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Loop 375 Border Highway eastbound/westbound at Fonseca, Midway, Yarbrough, and Padres, exit and entrance ramps closed.

• Crews will be cleaning and milling.

• I-10 westbound at downtown Mesa exit right lane closed

• Crews will be cleaning homeless debris.

• Woodrow Bean between Kenworthy and Railroad alternate lane closures.

• Crews will be cleaning and pruning.

Mesa Rehabilitation Project

Tuesday, May 26 through Friday, May 29

Until further notice

• Mesa northbound from Baltimore to Brentwood alternate lane closures.

• Crews are removing and replacing pavement and mitigating clay deposits.

Border West Expressway

Tuesday, May 26

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Full closure of Exit Ramp 66 (Paisano) eastbound.

• Crews will be conducting concrete repair.

Wednesday, May 27

9 a.m.- Noon

• Rolling closure of Exit Ramp 66 (Paisano) eastbound.

• Crews will be working on pavement markings.

I-10 Connect

Permanent Closures Beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27

• No left turns and no thru traffic will be permitted at any of the traffic lights on the mid-level of the I-110/US 62 interchange immediately north of the Bridge of the Americas. Eventually, right turns will be eliminated or reconfigured, too.

• Stevens Street between the Franklin Canal and Interstate 110 will close permanently at this time as well.

• NORTHBOUND DETOUR: All traffic leaving the Bridge of the Americas will be temporarily required to turn right on US 62 (Paisano Drive) during the demolition work.

• SOUTHBOUND DETOUR: When the I-10 Connect Project is completed, all motorized traffic will access the Bridge of the Americas via Interstate 110 — the short freeway spur connecting US 54 to the bridge. This will alleviate congestion on Paisano near the Chamizal National Memorial and the El Paso Zoo. Motorists are encouraged to begin adjusting to that eventual configuration now by following the marked “Juárez, México” detours which take traffic via the Pershing Drive Turnaround to US 54 to I-110.

• Crews will begin demolishing parts of the I-110/US 62 interchange.

Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

• Northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between Loop 375 and I-10.

• DETOUR: From westbound Loop 375, take Exit 20 (US 62/Paisano Drive), continue on Gateway Boulevard North, follow signs to eastbound I-10, turnaround at Trowbridge Drive, from westbound I-10 take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss).

• Crews will begin demolishing parts of the I-110/US 62 interchange.

Sunday, May 31, and Thursday, June 4

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

• Southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between I-10 and Loop 375.

• DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn), from eastbound I-10 take Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive), turn right on Paisano, to SH 20 (Alameda Avenue), to Loop 478 (Copia Street).

• Crews will begin demolishing parts of the I-110/US 62 interchange.

Wednesday, May 27, through Saturday, May 30

Daily from 9am to 4pm

• The on-ramp from Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 north of Pershing Drive will be closed to all traffic.

• DETOUR: Enter southbound US 54 south of Pershing Drive.

• Lane closures will be in place in the southbound US 54 Collector-Distributor Lanes between Pershing Drive and Montana Avenue.

• Crews will be working on a new dynamic message sign.

Loop 375 Frontage Road Project

Tuesday, May 26

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. and continuing until further notice

• Loop 375 southbound complete closure from North Loop Drive to Zaragoza Road

• Loop 375 southbound permanent closure at Zaragoza Road exit ramp

• Loop 375 southbound temporary Pan American exit ramp open

• Traveling public will exit at North Loop Drive and detour to Zaragoza Road

• Closure is necessary for construction of new Pan American Drive exit ramp

Crews will be drilling, pouring and installing a Horizontal Lifeline System in preparation to install landscape rock

Wednesday, May 27

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and continuous until further notice

• Loop 375 northbound complete closure at Socorro/Alameda exit ramp

• Americas Avenue northbound left lane closure between Socorro/Alameda exit and Socorro Road to include turnaround along frontage road

• Closure is necessary for reconstruction of new Pan American Drive exit ramp

Crews will be moving and resetting portable concrete traffic barrier

Wednesday, May 27

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. and continuous until further notice

• Loop 375 southbound complete closures from Pan American to Zaragoza Road exit ramp

• Loop 375 southbound permanent closure at Zaragoza Road exit ramp

• Loop 375 southbound temporary Pan American exit ramp open

• Closure is necessary for construction of new Pan American Drive exit ramp

Crews will be painting concrete barrier and installing landscape rock

Thursday, May 28

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. and continuous until further notice

• Loop 375 southbound complete closure at Pan American exit ramp

• Americas Avenue southbound left lane closure between Pan American exit and Socorro Road to include turnaround along southbound frontage road

• Closure is necessary for construction of new Pan American Drive exit ramp

Crews will be installing landscape rock

Monday, May 25 and continuous until further notice

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

• Americas Avenue southbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road

• Americas Avenue northbound alternating lane closures between Americas Avenue and Socorro Road

• Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue closed

• Loop 375 southbound complete closure at Socorro Road entrance ramp (no longer in use)

• Closure is necessary for construction of new Pan American Drive exit ramp

• Loop 375 northbound complete closure at Zaragoza Road entrance ramp between South Americas to Pan American (no longer in use)

Closure is necessary for construction of new Pan American Drive exit ramp