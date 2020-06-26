List of El Paso road closures happening from June 28 – July 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Construction and other road repair projects continue throughout El Paso next week starting from Sunday, June 28 through Friday, July 3.

The Texas Department of Transportation El Paso District released the schedule on Friday. Here’s what drivers could expect:

Pothole Repair Project

Monday, June 29 through Friday, July 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa northbound between Remcon and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing potholes.

Spall Repair Project

Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound between Piedras and Downtown alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing concrete spall.

Transmountain Project

Monday, June 29 through Friday, July 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 westbound/eastbound reduced to one lane in both directions from Tom Mays Park to rest area. Bike lane is closed.

US-54 westbound between Transmountain and Gateway South for about 2.5 miles closed.

Transmountain eastbound last picnic area between Gateway South and US-54 closed.

Detour – I-10 in both directions to US-54 until further notice.

Crews will be installing poles for metal guardrail fence and temporary concrete barriers.

Mesa Park Interchange Project

Friday, June 26

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. (overnight)

Full closure of I-10 eastbound from Sunland Park to Executive

Crews will be setting deck panels.

Drivers can take Border West Expressway.

Sunday, June 28 and Monday, June 29

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. (overnight)

Full closure of I-10 eastbound from Sunland Park to Executive

Crews will be setting deck panels.

Drivers can take Border West Expressway.

Monday, July 6 and Tuesday, July 7

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. (overnight)

I-10 westbound at Schuster complete closure.

Crews will be pouring bridge deck.

Drivers can take Border West Expressway.

Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. (overnight)

Full closure of I-10 eastbound from Sunland Park to Executive

Crews will be pouring bridge deck.

Drivers can take Border West Expressway.

Friday, July 10

10 p.m. – 10 a.m. (overnight)

I-10 eastbound at Sunland Park complete closure.

I-10 westbound at Schuster complete closure.

Crews will be pouring bridge deck.

Drivers can take Border West Expressway.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, June 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Paisano on-ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Tuesday, June 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Transmountain and Vinton left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Wednesday, July 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound Fort Bliss on-ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Thursday, July 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Resler and Sunland Park left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Friday, July 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound Piedras on-ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound Copia off-ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Mesa Safety Improvement Project

Monday, June 29 through Friday, July 3

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa between Festival and Crown Point alternate lane closures.

Mesa between Cincinnati and Gregory alternate lane closures.

Mesa between Castellano and Montecillo alternate lane closures.

Follow all detours until further notice.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

District Wide Striping Project

Monday, June 29 through Friday, July 03

Daily and Nightly, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and/or 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. (overnight/different time and locations) and continuous until further notice

I-10 alternating eastbound and westbound lanes between Zaragoza Road and Viscount Boulevard to include intersections, entrance and exit ramps

1-10 alternating eastbound and westbound lanes between Airway Boulevard and Schuster to include intersections, entrance and exit ramps

Closure is necessary for mobile striping operation

I-10 Connect

Monday, June 29, and Tuesday, June 30

Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

DETOURS: Eastbound traffic will turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East and right on Raynolds Street. Westbound traffic will continue east on US 62 (Paisano Drive), turn right on Piedras Street and right on Alameda.

Crews will be working on an overhead bridge.

Monday, June 29, through Wednesday, July 1

Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lane closures will be in place in the collector/distributor (C/D) lanes on northbound US 54 at Cassidy Road.

Crews will be completing electrical work.